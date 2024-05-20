Business Standard
Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 72.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 1271.48 crore
Net profit of Wheels India rose 72.38% to Rs 38.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 1271.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1250.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.41% to Rs 62.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 4977.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4640.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1271.481250.90 2 4977.304640.25 7 OPM %7.665.56 -5.344.75 - PBDT72.1444.90 61 159.76140.24 14 PBT50.2925.93 94 74.8565.86 14 NP38.5122.34 72 62.7755.35 13
First Published: May 20 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

