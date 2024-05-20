Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 72.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 1271.48 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 13.41% to Rs 62.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 4977.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4640.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Wheels India rose 72.38% to Rs 38.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 1271.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1250.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1271.481250.904977.304640.257.665.565.344.7572.1444.90159.76140.2450.2925.9374.8565.8638.5122.3462.7755.35