VST Inds rises after board OKs 1:10 bonus share issue; Q1 PAT at Rs 54 crore

VST Industries added 3.09% to Rs 4117.30 after the company said that its board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 10:1, i.e. ten new bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one existing fully paid equity share of Rs 10 each.

The board has fixed Friday, 30 August 2024, as record date to determine the eligibility of members to receive bonus shares.

The companys board has also declared its earnings for the quarter ended on 30 June 2024.

VST Industries has reported a net profit of Rs 53.58 crore in Q1 FY25, which is lower by 36% as compared with the PAT of Rs 83.70 crore in Q1 FY24.