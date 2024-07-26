Business Standard
Volumes soar at Sobha Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Adani Total Gas Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 July 2024.
Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 51.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 420.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12320 shares. The stock lost 3.11% to Rs.1,804.60. Volumes stood at 11282 shares in the last session.
Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 4.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55066 shares. The stock rose 0.40% to Rs.884.95. Volumes stood at 51362 shares in the last session.
Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 97608 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19813 shares. The stock lost 2.66% to Rs.1,682.00. Volumes stood at 3017 shares in the last session.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd notched up volume of 47.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.26% to Rs.31.92. Volumes stood at 12.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43634 shares. The stock slipped 1.02% to Rs.1,465.00. Volumes stood at 10911 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

