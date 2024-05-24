Business Standard
VTM standalone net profit rises 24.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 63.77 crore
Net profit of VTM rose 24.82% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.85% to Rs 63.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.11% to Rs 18.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 207.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales63.7753.21 20 207.97208.72 0 OPM %6.488.63 -12.508.23 - PBDT5.356.18 -13 32.3622.13 46 PBT3.743.70 1 23.4612.32 90 NP3.522.82 25 18.299.14 100
First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

