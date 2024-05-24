Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 75.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.78% to Rs 143.64 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 64.07% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 614.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 660.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Khadim India declined 75.99% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 143.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.