W S Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 89.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.25% to Rs 24.05 croreNet profit of W S Industries (India) declined 89.41% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 61.25% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.0562.07 -61 OPM %10.0610.05 -PBDT0.805.19 -85 PBT0.364.64 -92 NP0.413.87 -89
