Waaree Renewable Technologies wins solar power project of Rs 1252.43 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies wins solar power project of Rs 1252.43 cr

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of 870 MWac/1218 MWp Grid Connected Ground Mount Solar Power Project, which includes a 33kV/400kV Substation and transmission line works. The project scope also covers two years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Services. The order is valued at Rs 1,252.43 crore and is to be completed in FY 2026-27.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging Rs 1,252 cr solar EPC order from group company

Cropster Agro Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gopal Snacks gains on expanding manufacturing footprints across India

Volumes jump at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Market at day's high; realty shares decline

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

