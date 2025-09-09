Waaree Renewable Technologies wins solar power project of Rs 1252.43 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies has been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of 870 MWac/1218 MWp Grid Connected Ground Mount Solar Power Project, which includes a 33kV/400kV Substation and transmission line works. The project scope also covers two years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Services. The order is valued at Rs 1,252.43 crore and is to be completed in FY 2026-27.
