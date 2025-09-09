Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 13.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72963 shares

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 September 2025.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 13.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72963 shares. The stock increased 8.45% to Rs.3,653.30. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 124.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.84% to Rs.359.25. Volumes stood at 5.92 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Action Construction Equipment Ltd witnessed volume of 37.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.53% to Rs.1,130.50. Volumes stood at 1.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd witnessed volume of 11.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.20% to Rs.1,292.70. Volumes stood at 74893 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 20.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.33% to Rs.320.90. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

