Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Warren Tea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Warren Tea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Warren Tea reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales014.37 -100 OPM %0-89.98 -PBDT1.62-13.56 LP PBT1.53-14.16 LP NP2.37-13.08 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jay Shree Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 38631.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Jay Shree Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 38631.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 5.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 5.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Australian Premium Solar (India) standalone net profit rises 637.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Australian Premium Solar (India) standalone net profit rises 637.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon