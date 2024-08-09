We Win standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.50% to Rs 18.83 croreNet profit of We Win rose 1.54% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.50% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.8314.00 35 OPM %8.449.57 -PBDT1.431.22 17 PBT0.900.88 2 NP0.660.65 2
