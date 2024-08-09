We Win standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.50% to Rs 18.83 crore

Net profit of We Win rose 1.54% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.50% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.8314.008.449.571.431.220.900.880.660.65