Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.85% to Rs 2.15 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Gogia Capital Services declined 35.14% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 69.85% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.157.1362.3393.274.196.514.196.464.196.46