BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 2164.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1827.66% to Rs 9.06 croreNet profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 2164.00% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1827.66% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.060.47 1828 OPM %60.8265.96 -PBDT5.660.25 2164 PBT5.660.25 2164 NP5.660.25 2164
