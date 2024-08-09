BFL Asset Finvest standalone net profit rises 2164.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1827.66% to Rs 9.06 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of BFL Asset Finvest rose 2164.00% to Rs 5.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1827.66% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.060.4760.8265.965.660.255.660.255.660.25