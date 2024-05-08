Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.50% to Rs 29286.12 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.75% to Rs 15278.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11254.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.68% to Rs 110518.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85884.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 18.44% to Rs 3951.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3336.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.50% to Rs 29286.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24304.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.