Websol Energy System commissions 600 MW solar cell manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Websol Energy System commissions 600 MW solar cell manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Websol Energy System announced the commencement of its additional 600 MW solar cell manufacturing line at Falta, West Bengal.

In line with its strategic expansion plans announced on 1st September, 2025, the Company has started production of its new additional 600 MW Mono PERC solar cell line (Phase II) at Falta, West Bengal. This achievement highlights Websol's strong execution capabilities and its commitment to scaling up capacity to address the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions in India.

With this achievement, Websol has doubled its total solar cell capacity to 1.2 GW, along with its existing 550 MW solar module line at the same facility. Funded entirely through internal accruals, the second solar cell line reflects the Company's strong cash flow generation and conservative capital structure.

 

During the commissioning process at the Falta facility, certain activities required the temporary shutdown of the existing cell and module line for approximately 8 days. This has led to a one-time revenue impact during Q2 FY2026. Operations have since resumed as planned, with the successful commissioning of the additional 600 MW solar cell line.

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

