Brahmaputra Infrastructure bags Rs 169-cr NHAI order

Brahmaputra Infrastructure bags Rs 169-cr NHAI order

Image

Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Brahmaputra Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 169.45 crore from the National Highway Authority of India.

The project involves four-laning of the JorabatShillong (Barapani) section of NH-40 (New NH-6) in Assam and Meghalaya on an item rate (percentage) basis, to be executed within 12 months.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is a diversified infrastructure company engaged in the construction of airports, tunnels, bridges, expressways, highways, and real estate projects. The company also offers mining and dredging services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 121.82% to Rs 15.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.78 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total income from operations jumped 16.07% year on year to Rs 92.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

 

Shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure fell 2.08% to settle at Rs 86.01 on Friday, 26 September 2025.

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

