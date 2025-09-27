Saturday, September 27, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paradeep Phosphates commissions 1500 MTPD sulphuric acid plant

Paradeep Phosphates has successfully commissioned its 1500 MTPD Sulphuric Acid Plant - D at its Paradeep plant in Odisha.

The commissioning of this plant will enhance the Company's captive production of Sulphuric Acid, ensures the availability of a key raw material for manufacturing Phosphoric Acid and fertilizers, thereby reducing dependency on import and improving operational efficiency,

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

