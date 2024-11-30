Business Standard
Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stand at 9.54% in Oct-24 compared 9.37% in Sep-24

Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
RBI released data on lending and deposit rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) (excluding regional rural banks and small finance banks) received during the month of November 2024 yesterday. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.54 per cent in October 2024 (9.37 per cent in September 2024). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs remained unchanged in October 2024 at 9.90 per cent from that of September 2024. RBI noted that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of fund-based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs increased to 9.00 per cent in November 2024 (8.95 per cent in October 2024). The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.44 per cent in October 2024 as compared to 6.54 per cent in September 2024. The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 6.96 per cent in October 2024 (6.95 per cent in September 2024).

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

