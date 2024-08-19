Business Standard
Welga Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Welga Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 7.60 crore
Net profit of Welga Foods reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.606.42 18 OPM %10.26-7.17 -PBDT0.32-0.91 LP PBT0.27-0.97 LP NP0.27-0.97 LP
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

