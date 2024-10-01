Business Standard
Welspun Corp wins order of Rs 2,400 cr

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Welspun Corp has received a significantly large order in the USA valued at Rs 2,400 crore (approx.), for supply of Coated HSAW Pipes for a Natural gas Pipeline project.

Execution of this order will be during FY25 and FY26.

The company said, "This win further reinforces our credibility and demonstrate our leading position in the USA market. Our outlook for the USA market remains extremely positive and there are few more projects, where we have participated and are favourably placed for orders."

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

