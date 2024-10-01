Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra September sales volumes surge 16%

Mahindra & Mahindra September sales volumes surge 16%

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Sells 87,839 units

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved total sales of 87,839 units in month of September 2024 compared to 75,604 units in September 2023, higher by 16%.

Total sales comprise of domestic passenger vehicle sales of 51,062 units (higher by 24% on YoY basis) and domestic commercial vehicle sales of 33,750 units (higher by 6% on YoY basis).

Exports rose 25% to 3,027 units.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

