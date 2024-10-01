Mahindra & Mahindra September sales volumes surge 16%

Sells 87,839 unitsMahindra & Mahindra achieved total sales of 87,839 units in month of September 2024 compared to 75,604 units in September 2023, higher by 16%.
Total sales comprise of domestic passenger vehicle sales of 51,062 units (higher by 24% on YoY basis) and domestic commercial vehicle sales of 33,750 units (higher by 6% on YoY basis).
Exports rose 25% to 3,027 units.
