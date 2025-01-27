Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 194.05 crore

Net loss of Welspun Specialty Solutions reported to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 194.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 174.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales194.05174.75 11 OPM %3.846.82 -PBDT0.6110.01 -94 PBT-3.606.10 PL NP-3.606.10 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

