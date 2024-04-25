Business Standard
Vedanta consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales decline 6.15% to Rs 34937.00 crore
Net profit of Vedanta declined 27.22% to Rs 1369.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1881.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.15% to Rs 34937.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37225.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34937.0037225.00 -6 OPM %25.1025.41 -PBDT6937.008359.00 -17 PBT4194.005594.00 -25 NP1369.001881.00 -27
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

