Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.11 crore

Net Loss of West Leisure Resorts reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 220.83% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-0.110.06 PL 0.770.24 221 OPM %172.73-783.33 -7.79-137.50 - PBDT-0.18-0.47 62 0.07-0.33 LP PBT-0.18-0.47 62 0.07-0.33 LP NP-0.15-0.37 59 -0.04-0.25 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 12.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 12.23% in the March 2025 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2025 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Green Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oswal Green Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CSB Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

CSB Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon