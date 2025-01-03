Business Standard

Western Carriers soars after order win

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Western Carriers (India) spurted 11.61% to Rs 128.80 after securing a Rs 139 crore order from Vedanta.

The contract covers import, FG domestic, and export material handling at Vedanta's JSG plant for 4 years.

Western Carriers (India) specializes in comprehensive logistics solutions, offering a wide range of services including multimodal transportation (rail, road, ocean, and air freight), custom house agency, warehousing, distribution, and cargo handling.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.6% to Rs 18.96 crore while revenue from operations increased 1.3% to Rs 431.43 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

The stock debuted on the stock market on September 24, 2024, listing at Rs 170 per share, a 1.13% premium over its issue price of Rs 172.

 

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

