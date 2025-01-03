Business Standard

Supreme Industries Ltd Spurts 1.81%

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries Ltd has added 1.45% over last one month compared to 2.75% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.09% drop in the SENSEX

Supreme Industries Ltd rose 1.81% today to trade at Rs 4781.55. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.43% to quote at 66274.81. The index is up 2.75 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 1.04% and Havells India Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 30.68 % over last one year compared to the 11.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Supreme Industries Ltd has added 1.45% over last one month compared to 2.75% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 108 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3431 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6482.4 on 12 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3604.2 on 13 Mar 2024.

 

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

