Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 27.47% to Rs 981.16 crore
Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery declined 8.99% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.47% to Rs 981.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 769.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.55% to Rs 123.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 3826.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3152.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales981.16769.73 27 3826.783152.55 21 OPM %5.087.63 -5.694.96 - PBDT41.2848.15 -14 181.44121.33 50 PBT36.0542.11 -14 165.08107.94 53 NP28.2431.03 -9 123.2479.74 55
First Published: May 20 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

