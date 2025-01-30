Business Standard

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd and Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 1262.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 14726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3359 shares in the past one month.

 

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd lost 13.40% to Rs 1123.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54757 shares in the past one month.

Voltas Ltd tumbled 12.97% to Rs 1284.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27306 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Living Ltd slipped 8.41% to Rs 136.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd fell 8.10% to Rs 3631.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23554 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Currency in circulation gains 5.3% on year

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.81% in the December 2024 quarter

UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit rises 233.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

