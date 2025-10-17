Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Infosys, Wipro, Zee Ent, JSW Infra, Reliance Inds

Stock Alert: Infosys, Wipro, Zee Ent, JSW Infra, Reliance Inds

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Friday, 17 October 2025.

Earnings Today:

Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Dixon Technologies, JSW Steel, CEAT, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, Fedbank Financial Services, AU Small Finance Bank, CESC, Himardri Specialty Chemical , PVR Inox,India MART InterMESH, RPG Lifescience, Sapphire Foods, Shoppers Stop, Sobha, Tanla Platforms,Tata Technologies, Tejas Networks, UCO Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will announce their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipros consolidated net profit declined 2.53% to Rs 3,246.2 crore despite a 2.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,697.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

 

Also Read

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets in red; RIL, Tata Tech Q2 results today

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President

Venezuela mobilises troops, militia amid US military buildup in Caribbean

Diwali gift

The festive rush: How FMCG sector is driving Diwali purchases and demand

Gold Bar

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,29,430; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,88,900

markets, bull market, bull, sensex, nifty, market

10 stocks with maximum upside this Diwali; Don't miss the market fireworks!

Infosys has reported 6.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore on a 5.2% increase in revenue to Rs 44,490 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' consolidated net profit dropped 63.47% to Rs 76.5 crore on 1.57% decline in total income to Rs 1,969.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, hit by lower ad income despite higher subscription revenue.

LTIMIndtree reported 11.72% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401.10 crore on 5.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,394.30 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

JSW Infrastructures consolidated net profit declined 2.8% to Rs 361.24 crore despite a 26.4% jump in revenue to Rs 1,265.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Jio Financial Services rose 0.9% to Rs 695.04 crore on 32.6% increase in total income to Rs 1,219.57 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Atlanta Electricals received Rs 183 crore order from BNC Power Projects for supply of extra-high voltage equipment.

JSW Energy arm gets letter of award (LoA) from power co of Karnataka for 400 MW, 25-Year power supply arrangement effective April 1, 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; FMCG shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; FMCG shares in demand

Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 645.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 645.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 132.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 132.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 1645.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 1645.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon