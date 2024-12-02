Whispering Heights Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1169.56% to Rs 60.05 croreNet Loss of Whispering Heights Real Estate Pvt reported to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1169.56% to Rs 60.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.054.73 1170 OPM %72.9485.41 -PBDT3.85-0.63 LP PBT-7.84-1.65 -375 NP-19.11-5.82 -228
