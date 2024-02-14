Wholesale Price Inflation Rises 0.27% On Year In January, Records Monthly Decline

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.27% (Provisional) for the month of January, 2024 (over January, 2023), according to data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry today. The inflation stood at 0.73% in December. Positive rate of inflation in January, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, minerals, other transport equipment etc. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of January, 2024 stood at -0.33 % as compared to December, 2023.

Primary Articles index declined by 1.04% to 181.0 (provisional) in January, 2024 from 182.9 (provisional) for the month of December, 2023.

Fuel & Power index increased by 0.39% to 154.8 (provisional) in January, 2024 from 154.2 (provisional) for the month of December, 2023.

Manufactured Products index declined by (-0.21%) to 139.8 (provisional) in January, 2024 from 140.1 (provisional) for the month of December, 2023.

WPI Food Index i.e. Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group has decreased from 179.9 in December, 2023 to 178.0 in January, 2024. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 5.39% in December, 2023 to 3.79% in January, 2024.

