Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Wholesale Price Inflation Rises 0.27% On Year In January, Records Monthly Decline

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.27% (Provisional) for the month of January, 2024 (over January, 2023), according to data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry today. The inflation stood at 0.73% in December. Positive rate of inflation in January, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, minerals, other transport equipment etc. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of January, 2024 stood at -0.33 % as compared to December, 2023.
Primary Articles index declined by 1.04% to 181.0 (provisional) in January, 2024 from 182.9 (provisional) for the month of December, 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Fuel & Power index increased by 0.39% to 154.8 (provisional) in January, 2024 from 154.2 (provisional) for the month of December, 2023.
Manufactured Products index declined by (-0.21%) to 139.8 (provisional) in January, 2024 from 140.1 (provisional) for the month of December, 2023.
WPI Food Index i.e. Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group has decreased from 179.9 in December, 2023 to 178.0 in January, 2024. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 5.39% in December, 2023 to 3.79% in January, 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Consumer price inflation softens to 5.10% on year in January 2024

India's Overall Vehicle Sales Grew By By 15% In January, PV Records New All-Time High; Says FADA

Tata Motors sales rises 6% YoY in January 2024

India GST collection surges over 10% to Rs 1.72 lakh cr in January

India Manufacturing Activity Continues Healthy Growth In January

US stocks slump on elevated CPI data, DOW loses 1.4%

EKI arm inaugurates state-of-the-art Biomass Briquettes plant at Nashik

INR eases after acceleration in US inflation

Adani Green Energy operationalizes 551 MW solar capacity at Khavda, Gujarat

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rises after decent Q3 performance

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon