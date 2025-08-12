The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 57.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 210.62 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 57.87% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 210.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 255.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales210.62255.05 -17 OPM %12.4216.05 -PBDT26.9136.90 -27 PBT10.5121.31 -51 NP6.0014.24 -58
