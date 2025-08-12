Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit rises 35.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of Longspur International Ventures rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.650.50 30 OPM %50.7740.00 -PBDT0.270.20 35 PBT0.250.19 32 NP0.190.14 36
