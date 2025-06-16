Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Escalation; Dow Sinks 769 Points, Oil Prices Surge

Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Escalation; Dow Sinks 769 Points, Oil Prices Surge

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, Trump's warning, and sector-wide stock declines fuel market volatility despite upbeat U.S. sentiment data.

The Dow plummeted 769.83 points (1.8%) to 42,197.79, the Nasdaq plunged 255.66 points (1.3%) to 19,406.83 and the S&P 500 tumbled 68.29 points (1.1%) to 5,976.97.

Israeli airstrikes on Irans nuclear and missile sites killed three senior military leaders, prompting Iran to retaliate with over 100 drones aimed at Israeli territory. The escalation has sparked fears of a broader conflict, pushing crude oil prices higher due to supply concerns. In response, former President Donald Trump urged Iran on Truth Social to strike a nuclear deal before the violence worsens. He warned of greater destruction ahead, calling for an immediate end to the bloodshed.

 

University of Michigan published a report showing a substantial improvement by consumer sentiment in the month of June. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index surged to 60.5 in June after holding at 52.2 in May.

Airline stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 4.3%. Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks were substantially weak, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware and Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging by 2.7% and 2.6%. Housing, networking and financial stocks also saw considerable weakness while energy and gold stocks bucked the downtrend.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.8%. The major European markets moved downwards while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index decreased by 0.4%, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1% and 1.1%.

In the bond market, treasuries gave back ground after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, jumped 6.7 bps to 4.42%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks rebound sharply, snapping two-day losing streak

Benchmarks rebound sharply, snapping two-day losing streak

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.57%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.57%

NSE IX and Cyprus Stock Exchange ink strategic MoU

NSE IX and Cyprus Stock Exchange ink strategic MoU

Barometers snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends near 24,950 mark

Barometers snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends near 24,950 mark

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon