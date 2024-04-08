Wipro said that its board has appointed Srinivas Pallia as the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the company, effect from 7 April 2024.

Srinivas Pallia will take over as CEO and managing director. He succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who after spearheading a significant transformation at Wipro for the last four years, is stepping down to pursue passions outside the workplace.

The board of directors noted the resignation of Thierry Delaporte with effect from 6 April 2024. He will be relieved from the employment of the company with effect from the close of business hours on 31 May, 2024.

Srinivas PIllai holds a bachelors degree in engineering and a masters in management studies from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He graduated from Harvard Business Schools Leading Global Businesses executive program, and the Advanced Leadership Program at McGill Executive Institute.

Srini joined Wipro in 1992 and has held many leadership positions, including President of Wipros consumer business unit and global head of business application services.

Srini is an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry. Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions. Srini has been an integral part of this journey. His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro's values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability, said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro.

Commenting on his appointment, Srini Pallia said, Wipro is one of those rare companies that combines profit with purpose, and I am truly honored to have been chosen to lead this iconic institution. I am excited to build on the strong foundation established by Thierry and lead Wipro on its next growth trajectory. I have built my entire career at Wipro, and I have a deep appreciation of our 78-year history and our incredible team of more than 240,000 associates. We have the right strategy, and tremendous people and capabilities throughout the organization, and I am excited about the opportunities for future growth.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 1.81% to Rs 2,694.2 crore despite of 1.38% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 22,205.1 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.94% to end at Rs 479.90 on the BSE.

