Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported 12.67% jump in gross advances to Rs 97,072.47 crore as on 31 March 2024 as against Rs 86,155.64 crore as of 31 March 2023.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 68,072.94 crore as on 31 March 2024, up 3.11% on year on year basis.

CASA ratio reduced to 50.51% as of 31 March 2024 as compared to 54.10% as of 31 March 2023.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank is a private sector scheduled commercial bank.

The bank reported a 35.13% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 421.08 crore on 14.18% rise in total income to Rs 3,063.30 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 2.27% to end at Rs 135.85 on the BSE.

The bank's total business grew by 11.96% YoY to Rs 2,28,769.39 crore while total deposits increased 10.44% YoY to Rs 1,34,776.73 crore as of 31 March 2024.