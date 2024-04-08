Sensex (    %)
                             
J&amp;K Bank Q4 gross advances climbs 13% YoY

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported 12.67% jump in gross advances to Rs 97,072.47 crore as on 31 March 2024 as against Rs 86,155.64 crore as of 31 March 2023.
The bank's total business grew by 11.96% YoY to Rs 2,28,769.39 crore while total deposits increased 10.44% YoY to Rs 1,34,776.73 crore as of 31 March 2024.
CASA deposits stood at Rs 68,072.94 crore as on 31 March 2024, up 3.11% on year on year basis.
CASA ratio reduced to 50.51% as of 31 March 2024 as compared to 54.10% as of 31 March 2023.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank is a private sector scheduled commercial bank.
The bank reported a 35.13% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 421.08 crore on 14.18% rise in total income to Rs 3,063.30 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip fell 2.27% to end at Rs 135.85 on the BSE.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

