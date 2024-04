Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

APL Apollo Tubes announced that it stands at the 86th percentile in the steel industry on ESG rankings in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, up from 80th percentile in 2022 and 56th percentile in 2021. The results of the assessment came in the last week of March'24, where the company scored 40.