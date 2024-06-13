Business Standard
Wipro collaborates with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
To include HPE Machine Learning Development Environment as part of Wipro's GenAI customer experience
Wipro announced a strategic collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to launch a GenAI solution within the new Customer Experience Center (CEC) at the Wipro Cloud Studio's Kodathi office to serve customers globally. The solution will leverage Wipro's Smart Operations platform and HPE Machine Learning Development Environment to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.
The solution will be designed to reduce Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) duration for GenAI applications by about 50% based on field testing results, decrease the inflow of incidents by 30%, increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), and reduce process cycle time to drive ongoing operational excellence. It will benefit industries heavily reliant on customer service, IT support, and operations such as financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.
Further, the solution will provide clients with the flexibility to select from a diverse range of Large Language Models (LLMs), depending on their unique business needs.
First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

