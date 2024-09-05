Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal to meet net zero targets

Wipro enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal to meet net zero targets

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
Wipro has been enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) the operator of JFK's Terminal 4 - to help meet its net zero targets.
Wipro Consulting's sustainability practice was selected by JFKIAT to assess the Terminal's greenhouse gas emissions, develop a carbon reduction roadmap, and create its 2023 sustainability report aligned with JFKIAT's sustainability targets. JFKIAT's target is to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% prior to 2030 and by 100% prior to 2050.
Our partnership with JFKIAT spearheaded our focus in sustainable airports, with the creation of Wipro's airport decarbonization strategies and ACA digitized report accelerator," Susan Kenniston, Vice President & Global Head Sustainability Domain & Consulting, Wipro. As airports' focus on sustainability increases, our learnings and accelerators will be instrumental in helping clients build hyper-connected, intelligent airports that will help them better manage their impact as passenger volumes continue to increase.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPO

PN Gadgil Jewellers' IPO for Rs 1,100 cr to open for subscription on Sep 10

gig workers

Gig hiring to soar by 20% in festive season, e-commerce may lead: Indeed

Mercedes,Mercedes logo

Appreciate Centre's 'clear stand and focus' towards electric cars: Mercedes

trucks

Freight rates rise as India-Bangladesh trade gathers pace: Shriram Mobility

soldier, Army, Doda

LIVE news: 4 Army personnel dead after vehicle plunges into gorge in Sikkim's Pakyong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon