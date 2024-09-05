Wipro enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal to meet net zero targets

Wipro Consulting's sustainability practice was selected by JFKIAT to assess the Terminal's greenhouse gas emissions, develop a carbon reduction roadmap, and create its 2023 sustainability report aligned with JFKIAT's sustainability targets. JFKIAT's target is to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% prior to 2030 and by 100% prior to 2050.

Our partnership with JFKIAT spearheaded our focus in sustainable airports, with the creation of Wipro's airport decarbonization strategies and ACA digitized report accelerator," Susan Kenniston, Vice President & Global Head Sustainability Domain & Consulting, Wipro. As airports' focus on sustainability increases, our learnings and accelerators will be instrumental in helping clients build hyper-connected, intelligent airports that will help them better manage their impact as passenger volumes continue to increase.

Wipro has been enlisted by JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) the operator of JFK's Terminal 4 - to help meet its net zero targets.