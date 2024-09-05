Birla Estates acquires 30.8 acre land parcel on Thane-Belapur Road, Mumbai

Birla Estates, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles & Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ekamaya Properties has acquired land from Hindalco Industries for the development of a prime land parcel on Thane-Belapur Road, Mumbai.

Spread across 30.8 acres the project has a development potential of approx. 5.4 million sq. ft and is proposed to be a mixed use project. Situated just 2 kilometres from Thane Station and close to key infrastructures like Viviana Mall, Eastern Express Highway, and both the Mumbai and proposed Navi Mumbai airports, the project boasts of excellent connectivity