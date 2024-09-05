Business Standard
Reliance Industries Board approves bonus issue of 1:1

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
At meeting held on 05 September 2024
The Board of Reliance Industries at its meeting held on 05 September 2024 has approved the following:
1. Approved forfeiture of partly paid-up equity shares of the Company on which call money (First Call or Second and Final Call or both), remains unpaid. The forfeiture will be effected in case the payment of call money is not made on or before 20 September 2024.
2. Recommended to the shareholders for their approval, through postal ballot:
i- issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (one) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of securities premium received in cash and / or general reserve and / or retained earnings.
ii - increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 15,000 crore to Rs. 50,000 crore.
First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

