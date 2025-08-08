Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 27.95 croreNet profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.9525.44 10 OPM %21.5010.97 -PBDT3.542.57 38 PBT0.030.21 -86 NP0.010.07 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content