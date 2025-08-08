Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit declines 2.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.24% to Rs 348.04 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres declined 2.13% to Rs 55.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.24% to Rs 348.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 356.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales348.04356.01 -2 OPM %19.9120.80 -PBDT79.1178.22 1 PBT71.7571.55 0 NP55.1656.36 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content