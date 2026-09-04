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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt Ltd rises for third straight session

Wockhardt Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 2079.6, up 6.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.24% jump in NIFTY and a 21.15% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2079.6, up 6.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 23940.4. The Sensex is at 76696.56, up 0.71%. Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 3.66% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26658.65, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 95.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 1:16 PM IST