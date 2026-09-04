LIC Housing Finance Ltd rises for third consecutive session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 575.65, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.24% drop in NIFTY and a 0.83% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 575.65, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 23940.4. The Sensex is at 76696.56, up 0.71%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has risen around 12.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25923.05, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 573, up 3.1% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up 3.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.24% drop in NIFTY and a 0.83% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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