Wockhardt soars as Zaynich shows promise against superbugs

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Wockhardt soared 13.64% to Rs 780 after the company's experimental antibiotic, Zaynich, successfully treated a US cancer patient with a chronic thigh infection caused by extremely resistant bacteria.
A young cancer patient with a chronic thigh infection caused by a very resistant bacteria was successfully treated with an investigational antibiotic called Zaynich. The patient had been in the hospital for nearly 9 months and tried many other antibiotics before this. After 4 weeks of Zaynich, the wounds healed and the patient was able to resume chemotherapy. This is the first time Zaynich has been used in the US to treat this type of infection.
Moreover, Zaynich received a very high susceptibility breakpoint (64 mg/L) from Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI), indicating its effectiveness against a broad range of highly resistant gram-negative bacteria. This is the first time ever an antibiotic gets such a high breakpoint for all three major gram-negative families (Enterobacterales, Pseudomonas, and Acinetobacter). Zaynich has shown promising results in treating critically ill patients with infections resistant to other antibiotics in compassionate use programs. This high breakpoint is based on over 8 years of research data and could pave the way for wider use of Zaynich upon formal approval.
Zaynich (Zidebactam/Cefepime-WCK 5222) is currently undergoing a global Phase 3 trial to potentially be approved for sale worldwide. Earlier US studies included safety and effectiveness testing.
Wockhardt is a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing new antibiotics to fight superbugs. They are unique in having 6 antibiotic programs designated by the USFDA as Qualified Infectious Disease Products. With a large research team and international presence, they develop and manufacture drugs across the globe.
On a consoldiatd basis, Wockhardt reported net loss of Rs 169 crore in Q4 March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 208 crore in Q4 March 2023. Net sales rose 3.24% YoY to Rs 700 crore in Q4 March 2024.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

