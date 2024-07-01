Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 297.04 points or 0.8% at 37248.4 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Black Box Ltd (up 10.71%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 5.12%),Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 4.57%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 4.53%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 3.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 3.76%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 3.69%), D-Link India Ltd (up 3.52%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 3.4%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.27%).

On the other hand, Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.63%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 1.38%), and Control Print Ltd (down 0.74%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 508.73 or 0.98% at 52639.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.67 points or 0.52% at 15885.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.7 points or 0.29% at 24080.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 212.25 points or 0.27% at 79244.98.

On BSE,2353 shares were trading in green, 955 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

