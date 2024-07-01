Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 568.81 points or 0.97% at 59395.72 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.86%), Havells India Ltd (up 2.47%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.7%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.39%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.9%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.36%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.3%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 2.95%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 508.73 or 0.98% at 52639.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.67 points or 0.52% at 15885.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.7 points or 0.29% at 24080.3.

The BSE Sensex index was up 212.25 points or 0.27% at 79244.98.

On BSE,2353 shares were trading in green, 955 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

