Wonder Electricals Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Wonder Electricals Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Wonder Electricals reported a 40.74% rise in net profit to Rs 9.19 crore on a 20.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 312.03 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 13.86 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 44.83% from Rs 9.57 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased 19.83% YoY to Rs 298.21 crore, primarily on account of higher raw material costs, which rose 18.55% YoY. Employee expenses increased 20.77% YoY, while finance costs saw a marginal decline of 2.61%.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 63.19% to Rs 16.58 crore on a 56.93% rise in revenue to Rs 894.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Wonder Electricals is a fully integrated, end-to-end manufacturer and supplier of ceiling fans, exhaust fans, pedestal fans, and brushless DC (BLDC) fans.

Shares of Wonder Electricals rose 0.73% to end at Rs 179.90 on Friday, 23 May 2025.

First Published: May 24 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

