Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,503 cr

JSW Steel Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 1,503 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

JSW Steel reported a 15.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,503 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 1,299 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The growth in profit came despite a 3.13% year-on-year decline in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 44,819 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 1,774 crore, down from Rs 2,012 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 44 crore for the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 6,378 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 4.15%, compared with Rs 6,124 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin improved to 14.2%, aided by increased sales volumes and lower coking coal costs.

 

Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.63 million tonnes, higher by 12% YoY and 9% QoQ. Capacity utilization at the Indian operations was 93% during the quarter. Steel sales for the quarter stood at 7.49 million tonnes, higher by 11% YoY and 12% QoQ. Domestic sales were 6.72 million tonnes, up 30% YoY and 12% QoQ.

The institutional sales volumes increased 33% YoY and 11% QoQ, while retail sales increased 25% YoY and 15% QoQ. Exports were stable QoQ at 8% of sales from the Indian operations. For the full fiscal year FY25, the company reported consolidated crude steel production of 27.79 million tonnes and sales of 26.45 million tonnes, achieving the revised guidance issued in Q3 FY25.

Also Read

Shubman Gill

BCCI appoints Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain for England series

IMF, International Monetary Fund

FY26 budget talks with Pakistan 'constructive', to continue ahead: IMF

Gambhir-Agarkar press conference live updates

India Test squad announcement HIGHLIGHTS, India vs England: Rishabh Pant named Gill's deputy

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Leaving for 5-nation visit, Tharoor says, "Won't be silenced by terrorism"

Shubman Gill

Who is youngest Test captain? Full list of India Test captains & records

Net debt stood at Rs 76,563 crore as of March 31, 2025, down Rs 4,358 crore from 31 December 2024, driven by strong cash flows, working capital release, and disciplined capital expenditure. Net gearing improved to 0.94x from 1.00x in the previous quarter.

Subsidiary Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) reported crude steel production of 0.98 million tonnes and sales of 0.94 million tonnes during the quarter. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 5,635 crore, while EBITDA rose 5% QoQ to Rs 570 crore, supported by higher volumes and reduced input costs. BPSL posted a net profit of Rs 42 crore for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for the year ended 31 March 2025. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as 8 July 2025.

Additionally, the board approved the raising of long-term funds of up to Rs 14,000 crore. This includes Rs 7,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and another Rs 7,000 crore through equity shares or convertible instruments. Subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions, the board also cleared the issuance of secured/unsecured, redeemable NCDs not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 0.29% to end at Rs 1,008.50 on Friday, 23 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 1,246 cr; declares 1:1 bonus issue

Ashok Leyland Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 1,246 cr; declares 1:1 bonus issue

Tharoor leads all-party delegation to US, labels Pakistan a 'terror-exporting state'

Tharoor leads all-party delegation to US, labels Pakistan a 'terror-exporting state'

Reliance Defence announces strategic partnership with Dseldorf based Rheinmetall AG

Reliance Defence announces strategic partnership with Dseldorf based Rheinmetall AG

Board of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) recommends 2nd interim dividend

Board of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) recommends 2nd interim dividend

Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon