Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tharoor leads all-party delegation to US, labels Pakistan a 'terror-exporting state'

Tharoor leads all-party delegation to US, labels Pakistan a 'terror-exporting state'

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has embarked on a multi-nation tour as part of Operation Sindoor Outreach, leading an all-party delegation to five countries, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia, to spotlight Indias fight against terrorism. Speaking at Delhi Airport before departure early Saturday, Tharoor described the trip as a "mission of peace and hope," underscoring that India will not be silenced by terror.

The diverse delegation features BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya, Shashank Mani Tripathi, and Bhubaneswar Kalita, along with LJPs Shambhavi Choudhary, TDPs GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Senas Milind Deora, JMMs Sarfaraz Ahmad, and former ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Their first stop: New York, where they will pay tribute at the 9/11 Memorial, followed by a visit to Guyana for its Independence Day celebrations.

 

Tharoor stressed that the missions goal is to share Indias long, painful experience with terrorism on the global stage.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya echoed Tharoors statement, pointing to the recent Pahalgam attack as further evidence of Pakistan-backed terror and reiterating Indias zero-tolerance stance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Defence announces strategic partnership with Dseldorf based Rheinmetall AG

Reliance Defence announces strategic partnership with Dseldorf based Rheinmetall AG

Board of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) recommends 2nd interim dividend

Board of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) recommends 2nd interim dividend

Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Metropolis Healthcare completes acquisition of Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Premier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon